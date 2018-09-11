How James White Plans To Deal With Jalen Ramsey’s Trash Talk In Week 2

There are a few certainties in life: death, taxes and Jalen Ramsey talking trash.

Aside from being one of the most talented cornerbacks in all of the NFL, Ramsey also is one of the league’s most noteworthy smack talkers.

But when New England squares off against the Jaguars this Sunday in Jacksonville, don’t expect James White, or any of the Patriots for that matter, to give any attention to Ramsey when he inevitably starts running his mouth.

During an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” White explained how he plans to deal with Ramsey’s trash talk in Week 2.

“For me, I don’t really pay attention to it,” White said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I just smile back at people and that’s about it. I’ve got to conserve my energy, but he’s a good football player. I mean, he’s not the only person in the league that talks trash, but he’s a good football player and hey, that’s his game.”

In fairness to Ramsey, his play on the field typically backs up whatever comes out of his trap. It will be tough for the 23-year-old to say too much to the Patriots, though, as New England currently holds the bragging rights against Jacksonville in wake of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

