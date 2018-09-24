How Red Sox Plan To Utilize Off Days Before Start Of Postseason

The Boston Red Sox will wrap up their regular-season schedule this Sunday, and then it’s time for October baseball.

The Red Sox won’t be able to jump right into playoff action, though, as they’ll have four off days before Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Oct. 5.

So, how will Boston make use of those days off? While nothing has been set in stone, manager Alex Cora has a few ideas based on he and his staff’s past experiences.

To hear from Cora prior to Monday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports