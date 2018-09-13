How Red Sox’s Stellar 2018 Season Affected Alex Cora’s Office Decor

The Boston Red Sox have won a whole lot of games this season, and thanks to a clever idea, Alex Cora will be able to remember each and every one of them.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox manager, he might have to rely on his memory from here on out.

Following each Red Sox win this season, Cora has put a photo from the game on the wall in his office at Fenway Park. It appears Cora’s project has come to an end, though, and he only has his team’s remarkable success to blame.

Cora says he ran out of space for pictures of each victory on the wall of his office with last night’s win. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 12, 2018

If Tuesday night’s victory is, in fact, the last game Cora will be able to commemorate with a photo, it’s safe to say he went out on top. With a win in the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox clinched a berth in the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports