How Should Patriots Defend Texans QB Deshaun Watson In Week 1?

The Patriots open up their season Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Houston Texans.

New England will have its work cut out for it, with Julian Edelman serving a four-game suspension, the wide receiver depth being thin and Houston having a healthy J.J. Watt.

Aside from getting through Watt and the Texans’ defense, the Patriots also are tasked with stopping quarterback Deshaun Watson.

So, just how does New England handle the 22-year-old?

Former Pats tight end Jermaine Wiggins breaks down how to defend Houston’s signal caller, noting they need to stop him from making big plays with his legs. To hear Wiggins’ breakdown, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.