How Tom Brady Feels About Being Pitted Against Aaron Rodgers In ‘Best QB’ Debate

Tom Brady for years was stacked up against Peyton Manning in a debate over who was the NFL’s best quarterback at that time.

Now, the New England Patriots QB is being pitted against a new signal-caller.

One of football’s most contentious debates is a simple one: Brady or Aaron Rodgers. While Brady, of course, has put together a far more decorated career, many feel the Green Bay Packers star is the game’s best quarterback from a pure talent standpoint.

During his weekly appearance on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray, Brady was asked to weigh in on the debate, but the five-time Super Bowl champion expectedly gave an on-brand response.

“Everyone would love to hear that answer from me,” Brady said, as transcribed by WEEI. “People have asked me what I think and everyone is fit for a different system. How do you compare? This is for sports-talk radio. Everyone is right for the right system. He’s (Rodgers) right for that system. Joe Montana was right for his system and a lot of time is the system develops around the skill-set of the quarterback. There’s a lot of different ways to get the job done. There is not one way of playing quarterback. I have seen it with all different types of players over the course of my career. It’s ultimately about moving the ball down the field and scoring points. I will leave that debate for all the bars and all the sports-talk shows. I’m not giving any rankings 1-5.”

While it was part of dancing around the question, Brady is right about the importance of the system. The Patriots’ offense largely is predicated on screens and short passes, while Rodgers is much more of a downfield thrower. Both quarterbacks thrive in their respective systems, which tailor to their skills.

These skills will be put on full display Nov. 4 when the Packers visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 9 tilt with the Patriots.

