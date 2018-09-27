Important Questions Remain For Bruins With New Season About To Begin

In less than a week, the puck will drop on the Boston Bruins’ 2018-19 campaign.

And like the other 30 teams in the NHL, plenty of questions remain for the B’s heading into the regular season.

On top of the Bruins having some compelling roster battles ongoing in their forward group, there’s also some intrigue surrounding the readiness of defensemen Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo, both of whom had last season cut short due to injuries.

After the B’s 3-2 overtime loss in their preseason contest against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley tried tackling some of the questions surrounding the Black and Gold. To hear what they had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.