Isaiah Thomas, Jonas Jerebko Reminisce About 2017 Playoffs In Twitter Exchange

With the Boston Celtics set to begin the 2018-19 campaign, it’s hard to believe just four players remain from the squad two years ago.

Jonas Jerebko and Isaiah Thomas were among the 2016-17 Celtics who now are elsewhere (Jerebko with the Golden State Warriors, Thomas with the Denver Nuggets), but they shared a pretty special playoff run in the spring of 2017.

Arguably one of the greatest games in recent Celtics history took place that postseason, with the Celtics beating the Washington Wizards 129-119 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The game took place on Thomas’ late sister’s birthday, and in the win, Thomas dropped 53 points — 29 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Fast forward to Monday, and a Celtics fan shared the highlights of that memorable game. Thomas saw the post and had a pretty heartfelt response to it, to which Jerebko quoted Thomas’ tweet with some praise for his former teammate.

Thomas clearly appreciated Jerebko’s words.

Without y’all there was none of that. Appreciate you family! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 12, 2018

While things have been checkered for Thomas since he was traded from the Celtics in the Kyrie Irving deal, the 2016-17 season will remain a special one.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images