J.D. Martinez, Red Sox Are ‘Excited, Hungry’ For October After Clinching AL East

J.D. Martinez knows clinching the American League East division is just the first step.

The Boston Red Sox secured the division Thursday night with an 11-6 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Martinez went 1-for-4 on the night with a walk and an RBI. The slugger has had a tremendous first season in Boston, hitting 41 home runs with 123 RBIs, and now he’s celebrating being a part of the best team in Major League Baseball.

But he knows this is just the beginning of the playoff journey. During Boston’s champagne celebration, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Martinez to ask what it means to be AL East champions, as well as to discuss Mookie Betts’ clutch three-run home run in the eighth inning.

To hear from Martinez, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.