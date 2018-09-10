Jabari Bird Arrest: Celtics Guard Still In Hospital, Yet To Face Assault Charges

Jabari Bird legally is in a state of suspended animation.

The Boston Celtics guard remains in a Boston, Mass., hospital under guarded watch and has yet to face domestic violence-related charges, a Boston police official told NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely on Monday morning. Police are expected to bring Bird to court upon his release from the hospital.

A Boston police official tells @NBCSBoston that #Celtics guard Jabari Bird remains under guarded watch at a local hospital. Once released, he will officially be charged for his alleged role in a Friday night incident in Brighton with a court date possibly later today or tomorrow. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) September 10, 2018

Police arrested Bird on Friday night for allegedly assaulting, battering, strangling and kidnapping an unidentified person. The alleged victim was hospitalized, but police declined to name the person or specify where the incident took place, per a state law which prohibits authorities from disclosing certain information about domestic-violence incidents.

The Celtics picked Bird in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent most of the 2017-18 season with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ G-League affiliate, but averaged 3.0 points, 0.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game for Boston in the team’s final 13 contests.

Bird, 24, signed a two-year, $3 million contract in July, a move that filled Boston’s 15-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images