Jermaine Wiggins Predicted Vikings Would Crush Bills In Week 3 Matchup

Going into Week 3’s matchup against the Vikings and Buffalo Bills, it seemed foolish to not have picked Minnesota to come out on top.

The Bills were 0-2 heading into Sunday’s game and even had Vontae Davis retire during halftime of Week 2’s loss, and a Kirk Cousins-led Vikings team was as close to a sure win as one could have thought, right?

Wrong.

Buffalo stunned Minnesota, and everyone else who picked them to lose, 27-6, to improve to 1-2.

Jermaine Wiggins said earlier this week that the Vikings essentially would blow out the Bills by double digits. Though he nearly got the score right, it didn’t go in his favor.

