Jon Gruden Asserts Khalil Mack ‘Obviously’ Didn’t Want To Play For Raiders

Jon Gruden sounds like a guy holding on to some animosity.

The very public butting of heads between the Oakland Raiders and now-former defensive end Khalil Mack ended just before the season started, with Mack getting traded to the Chicago Bears.

Mack, who arguably is the best edge rusher in the game, is entering the final year of his contract and held out all of training camp in hopes of a bigger deal. Neither side could acquiesce and come to an agreement, and on cut-down day Mack was sent to Chicago, and mere hours later he signed the massive deal he had been angling for.

Now, Jon Gruden is responding.

In an interview with ESPN, the Raiders head coach took a bit of a shot at Mack, claiming it was obvious he didn’t want to play for Oakland.

"Obviously, Khalil Mack didn't want to be here." – Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/t1NQzF5bVo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 10, 2018

While Gruden might have a point or two here, it didn’t sound like the Bears had too much trouble getting Mack to commit and agree to a contract, as they were willing to fork over the cash. Plenty, if not all of this falls on Raiders brass.

Either way, the Raiders don’t appear to be in the best of shape heading into this season, while Mack already is thriving just one game into his Chicago tenure.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports