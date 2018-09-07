Kevin Garnett Sues Ex-Accountant For Allegedly Stealing Crazy Amount Of Money

Kevin Garnett’s pockets are lighter than they should be, and now he wants the big payback.

The NBA legend is suing his former accountant for allegedly helping a former business partner steal $77 million of his money, according to The Associated Press. Garnett filed the lawsuit in federal court alleging Michael Wertheim and Welenken CPAs knew Charles Banks IV was raiding businesses in which he and Garnett were partners, but the accounting firm did nothing to stop it.

Wertheim and Welenken CPA’s “possessed actual knowledge that Banks was helping himself to millions of dollars of Garnett’s money and did nothing about it,” the lawsuit states, per The AP. “Banks intentionally … looted Garnett of his earnings and assets for many years, including the many years that Welenken and Wertheim provided accounting services to Garnett and his business interests.”

Wertheim denies the charges and intends to “vigorously” fight Garnett’s lawsuit, defense attorney Greg Simpson told the Star Tribune, according to the AP.

Banks, who wasn’t named as a defendant in Garnett’s lawsuit, currently is serving a four-year sentence in federal prison for his conviction on charges he defrauded San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan of millions of dollars.

