Khalil Mack Trade: Derek Carr, Bruce Irvin Among Raiders Baffled By Deal

To say the Khalil Mack trade isn’t going over well in Raider nation would be a huge understatement.

The Oakland Raiders on Saturday reportedly agreed to trade Mack to the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old All-Pro pass rusher had been holding out in hopes of landing a lucrative contract extension.

The move is a true blockbuster, as well as one that new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apparently was eager to make. Check out this tweet from Bleach Report’s Mike Freeman.

A few facts on Mack from league sources:

1. Gruden barely spoke to Mack and Mack felt disrespected from the start.

2. Raiders players are in a sense of shock right now. Mack is highly respected in that locker room.

3. Gruden has pondered trading Mack since taking the job. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 1, 2018

Now, let’s talk about that second note.

Mack understandably was a popular player in the locker room, as the University of Buffalo product is one of the NFL’s elite defensive talents. And, well, let’s just say his departure isn’t endorsed by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and linebacker Bruce Irvin.

Take a look at these tweets (Warning: Irvin’s contains NSFW language):

No way — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018

This is the sucky part of this business… Mornings like this, but we have a season to play and games to win!! #RaiderNation we feel your pain trust me but we need you next Monday night! 💀 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018

No fucking way — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

What a shock. Now move on and win.. time to beat the Rams!! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

As Carr mentioned, deals like this are an unfortunate byproduct of what truly is a shrewd business. Life goes on, however, and the Raiders have enough talent to remain competitive, provided Gruden can get everyone the same page.

Still, Oakland will be hard-pressed to replace the production of Mack, who averaged 12 sacks over his last three seasons with the Raiders.

