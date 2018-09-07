Lane Johnson Takes Shot At Tom Brady, Patriots With ‘Philly Special’ Answer

Were the Philadelphia Eagles trolling the New England Patriots on Thursday night? The answer, according to Lane Johnson, certainly seems like a yes.

The Eagles offensive lineman spent much of his offseason needling the Patriots and their fans while simultaneously celebrating Philadelphia’s win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Fast-forward to Thursday night where the Eagles opened the 2018 season at home against the Atlanta Falcons. With the Philly offense sputtering, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson went back into his bag of tricks and appeared to dial up “Philly Special,” the same trick play the Eagles used to score on fourth down before halftime in the Super Bowl.

They did it again?

YES! Nick Foles is catching passes. 🔥 Philly Special: Part II #ATLvsPHI @Eagles pic.twitter.com/Gct9Yt4h3O — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2018

But as some pointed out, it actually looks like the play the Patriots unsuccessfully ran in the Super Bowl, with the pass being dropped by Tom Brady.

Pederson confirmed as much after the game.

Doug confirmed that he stole the Foles reception play from the one Patriots used against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 7, 2018

Enter Johnson.

After the game, Johnson was more than happy to take one more parting shot at Brady and the Patriots, essentially confirming that, yes, it was the same play.

Eagles OT Lane Johnson on Nelson Agholor’s throw to Nick Foles, tells team broadcast it wasn’t Philly Special: “It was the same play the Patriots used — the one that Tom dropped.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 7, 2018

To the victors go the spoils — and the trolls — we suppose.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images