Lane Johnson Takes Shot At Tom Brady, Patriots With ‘Philly Special’ Answer

Were the Philadelphia Eagles trolling the New England Patriots on Thursday night? The answer, according to Lane Johnson, certainly seems like a yes.
The Eagles offensive lineman spent much of his offseason needling the Patriots and their fans while simultaneously celebrating Philadelphia’s win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Fast-forward to Thursday night where the Eagles opened the 2018 season at home against the Atlanta Falcons. With the Philly offense sputtering, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson went back into his bag of tricks and appeared to dial up “Philly Special,” the same trick play the Eagles used to score on fourth down before halftime in the Super Bowl.
But as some pointed out, it actually looks like the play the Patriots unsuccessfully ran in the Super Bowl, with the pass being dropped by Tom Brady.
Pederson confirmed as much after the game.
Enter Johnson.
After the game, Johnson was more than happy to take one more parting shot at Brady and the Patriots, essentially confirming that, yes, it was the same play.
To the victors go the spoils — and the trolls — we suppose.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP