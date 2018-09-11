LeBron James To Produce ‘Brotherly Love,’ Ben Simmons-Inspired TV Series

NBA fans can relish the prospect of LeBron James and Ben Simmons teaming up off the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar will produce “Brotherly Love,” a comedy show inspired by the Philadelphia 76ers’ star’s unique family upbringing, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reported Monday. James’ production company, Spring Hill Entertainment, will team up with “Fresh Off the Boat” co-executive producer Kourtney Kang to create “Brotherly Love,” while Simmons and his his brother, Sean Tribe, will serve as consulting producers.

“Brotherly Love is inspired by the life of Ben Simmons and centers on a unique sibling relationship within a multi-ethnic family,” Andreeva writes. “Together, they pursue their dreams while navigating life in the spotlight in Philadelphia, a passionate city where sports is in your blood, and your blood is always boiling.”

Simmons, 22, is the son of an Australian mother and African-American father, who played professional basketball. The parents raised their two bi-racial children and four other half-siblings as a big family.

Simmons eventually became a basketball star and won the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He also tried to recruit James to Philadelphia in order to form a superteam, alongside himself, Joel Embiid and others.

The Sixers reportedly were among the teams James seriously considered joining this offseason before ultimately deciding to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers as a free agent.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images