LeGarrette Blount Channels Bill Belichick Ahead Of Patriots-Lions Game

LeGarrette Blount has bounced around a bit in his nine-year NFL career, but it’s safe to say his pit stop in New England was a success.

Blount spent three-plus seasons with the Patriots, amassing 2,917 rushing yards with 34 touchdowns, including 18 in the 2016 campaign which undoubtedly has been his best thus far. Not to mention, the veteran back earned two Super Bowl rings during his time with the Pats.

The 31-year-old, now with the Detroit Lions, has been outspoken about his departure from New England, noting the franchise “didn’t respect him.” That said, Blount has expressed his admiration for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who apparently left a lasting impression on the power back.

“We’re on to the next week. We’re on to New England,” Blount told MassLive’s Matt Vautour when asked about the biggest lesson he took from Belichick.

Both the Patriots and Lions likely are eager for their Week 3 “Sunday Night Football” matchup to get underway. New England is looking to bounce back from a convincing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Detroit still is searching for its first win of the season.

