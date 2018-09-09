Le’Veon Bell Weighs In On Twitter After Steelers’ Tie With Browns

Le’Veon Bell literally didn’t show up for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game Sunday afternoon, but that didn’t stop him from offering his take on the action following the contest.

In a pretty wild contest, the Steelers earned a tie with the Cleveland Browns after a scoreless overtime. A missed field goal for the Steelers and a blocked kick for the Browns made the difference in the extra period, with neither team doing quite enough in the brutal conditions to earn the victory.

Bell, of course, was not in attendance Sunday as he continues his holdout in hopes of a bigger contract.

So with that in mind, what did the star running back think about the contest?

Bell clarified what he meant after someone understandably accused him of throwing shade.

no shade, just never witnessed a tie before… https://t.co/5xdKGlk1Hi — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 9, 2018

While it could be about the result, it also could be about James Conner, Pittsburgh’s backup running back, scoring twice in the game.

Wild stuff in Week 1.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports