Liverpool Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online

Liverpool has yet to concede a goal in a perfect 3-0-0 start to their 2018-19 Premier League season, but the Reds’ toughest test yet will come Saturday when they travel to the Kings Power Stadium to play Leicester City.
Leicester City also has enjoyed a good start to the campaign with back-to-back wins after an opening week loss to Manchester United. A victory for Liverpool would keep it atop the league standings through four games.
Here’s how and when to watch Liverpool vs. Leicester City.
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP