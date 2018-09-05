Malcolm Butler Pulls Back Curtain On Mental State After Super Bowl Benching

Bill Belichick crushed Malcolm Butler when he chose to bench him in the New England Patriots Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Butler, who was the hero of the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIV win over the Seattle Seahawks, signed with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, admitted that he thought about confronting his former head coach that night, but thought better of it. And he still doesn’t’ have a bad thing to say about Belichick.

“We all are going to make some decisions—some good ones, some bad ones,” Butler told Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne.

“It just didn’t work out good for me or the New England Patriots organization.”

Butler told Dunne that he has “no bad blood” with his former coach, but acknowledges it did take him a while to get over the Super Bowl benching.

“I look at it like a scratch or a scab on your leg,” Butler said. “Pain don’t last that long. You’re going to heal sooner or later. So I just kept praying, kept working hard. Things blow over, man. They’re going to blow over. No matter how bad it is…

“You’ve got to have that strong mind.

“It’s hard to break me. I’m a tough one, man.”

You’d have to be tough to rise to the height’s Butler did and crash back down, all without feeling any resentment toward the team and coach that caused your name to have a warning sign attached to it as you entered free agency.

But Butler told Dunne he’ll always “cherish” his memories from New England, from getting invited to rookie minicamp to picking off Tom Brady for the first time, the star cornerback is grateful for that time and is ready to get going in Tennessee, even if he’s not fully over Super Bowl LII yet.

“It’s not simple,” Butler said. “You can move on, but it’s still going to be there. It takes time to move on. It takes time. It takes time to get over certain things that really put a dent in you.

“I’m going to fight,” Butler told Dunne. “I’m coming.”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images