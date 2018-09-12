Matt Barnes Injury: Alex Cora Provides Positive Update On Relief Pitcher

Matt Barnes has been battling inflammation and hasn’t pitched since Sept. 3 against the Atlanta Braves, but Alex Cora offered a positive update on the right-hander.

The Red Sox relief pitcher is sporting a 3.39 ERA in 58 outings this season and has been a crutch in the Boston bullpen of late, and the Sox manager seemed optimistic when speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“He’s feeling better,” Cora said, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “He played Monday. He played catch yesterday. He’s playing catch today. Nothing yet as far as scheduling a bullpen. But it’s good to see him go out there and play catch.”

It’s certainly good news Barnes has been at it for three straight days, and after Boston clinched a playoff berth with Tuesday’s win, Cora likely will focus on having his pitchers at 100 percent for October.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images