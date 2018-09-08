Matt Barnes Injury: Red Sox Reliever Out Indefinitely With Sore Hip

The Boston Red Sox are being extra cautious with Matt Barnes.

The Red Sox reliever is dealing with left hip inflammation, an injury that was revealed after an MRI on Thursday. Barnes is out indefinitely, as the Red Sox don’t want to risk further injury to one of their best bullpen arms.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Barnes and Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about the severity of the injury.

To hear from Cora and Barnes, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images