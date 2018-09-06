Mets’ Todd Frazier Fools Umpire After Diving Into Stands To Catch Fly Ball

It really hasn’t been the best season for the New York Mets.

After beginning the campaign 11-1, the team ran into plenty of struggles — from injuries, to hand, foot, mouth disease, to an actual fire happening inside Shea Stadium — it’s been less than pleasant for the 62-76 National League East team.

With New York all but being eliminated from playoff contention, it makes sense it would want to have a little fun on the field, and Todd Frazier did just that Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The third baseman made, what appeared to be, a spectacular diving catch into the stands. After stumbling into the crowd, Frazier held the ball up, and third base umpire Mark Wegner signaled for the out. However, upon further review, you can see Frazier grab a nearby baseball that clearly is a decoy.

Take a look:

.@SteveGelbs reveals the TRUTH behind the @FlavaFraz21 diving “catch” on Monday. Video don’t lie! pic.twitter.com/P4a1gBQIXe — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 5, 2018

Score one for Frazier.

The Mets ultimately would win the game, 4-2, and although Frazier went 0-for-3 on the night, he certainly had the play of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images