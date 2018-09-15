MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado Could Both Sign With This Team

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado both will be highly sought after this offseason, but is it possible they could both sign with the same team?

The Washington Nationals star outfielder and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop both will hit the free-agent market this winter, and both will command top dollar as two of the best young players in the game. Both players have been linked to a number of teams throughout the season, including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Dodgers.

And it appears the City of Brotherly Love could see an influx of talent this winter in the form of both (!) Harper and Machado.

Fancred’s Jon Heyman surveyed 18 executives on whether Harper or Machado will get a bigger contract, and he reported Friday that a few of those execs believe the Phillies will hook both of the big offseason fishes.

Heyman also reported that the rival executives are “convinced” Philly will sign at least one of the two, but both are in play.

The Phillies have less than $69 million on the books for next season, so they certainly have the money to sign both players even after landing Jake Arrieta and Carlos Santana last winter. Philadelphia’s young team acquitted itself well this season, but looks like it will come up short in the race for the National League East. They currently sit 7 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta also is stocked with young talent so if the Phillies plan to contend for division titles soon then they will have to level the playing field. Signing two of baseball’s best players certainly would do just that.