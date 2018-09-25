Mookie Betts Knew Red Sox Team Was Special ‘From Day One’ After 106th Win

The Boston Red Sox made history Monday night.

Not only did the team clinch home-field advantage throughout the postseason after the 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles, they also set the franchise record for most wins in a single season with 106.

Mookie Betts had a big night at the plate for Boston, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and as many runs scored. After the game, the right fielder caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about the win and how special this Red Sox team has been this season.

To hear from Betts, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images