NASCAR 2018 Live Stream: How To Watch Southern 500 At Darlington Online

NASCAR’s throwback weekend is here.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the site of the series’ annual throwback race. And, as always is the case, the throwback paint schemes are stealing the show.

Denny Hamlin, who won this race last year, will start from the pole as he looks for his first win of the 2018 season. He’ll be followed by Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch.

Here’s how to watch the Southern 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jared C. Tilton/NASCAR Getty Images