NASCAR’s J.J. Yeley Driving Burt Reynolds-Themed Car In Brickyard 400

UPDATE (2:30 p.m. ET): J.J. Yeley actually is driving a “Smokey and the Bandit”-themed car in Monday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Check his No. 23 Toyota Camry (with Pontiac branding on the hood) in the Instagram post below:

We didn’t expect Yeley to be allowed to do this, considering General Motors owns all Pontiac branding. But we’re glad we were wrong.

ORIGINAL STORY: J.J. Yeley has a great idea for honoring the late Burt Reynolds, but he probably won’t be able to pull it off.

The 41-year-old driver, who drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for BK Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, wants to drive a car inspired by the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit,” in which Reynolds drives an iconic Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Yeley took to Twitter to gauge NASCAR fans’ interests in the idea.

“How Bad Ass would be to have the “Bird” on the hood of my (car)?” Yeley wrote. “#RIPBurt.”

(You can click here to view Yeley’s tweet.)

Yeley earns points for coming up with a cool way to honor Reynolds, who died Sept. 6 at age 82.

There’s just one problem, however: He drives a Toyota, and Pontiac branding is owned by General Motors. So, as cool as it would be to see the “Bird” on the hood of a NASCAR racer, Yeley probably won’t be able to do it.

And that stinks, as this car is truly badass:

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images