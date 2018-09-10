NASCAR Playoff Field Finalized After Brad Keselowski Wins Brickyard 400

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff field is set.

Brad Keselowski, who won last week’s Bojangles’ Southern 500, made it two in a row with a thrilling win in Monday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver, along with 15 other drivers, now looks forward to the 2018 NASCAR playoffs, which will begin with Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin was in position to win his first race of the 2018 season, but Keselowski out-drove the Joe Gibbs Racing driver after a restart with four laps left, eventually cruising to his second victory of the season.

Check out Keselowski and Hamlin’s duel in the closing moments:

Now that’s racing.

Keselowski is the hottest driver entering the postseason, but he’ll have his work cut out for him if he wants to win his second Cup championship. Kyle Busch (six wins), Kevin Harvick (seven wins) and Martin Truex Jr. (four wins) finished atop the regular season standings, and remain the drivers to beat in the playoffs.

Here’s the complete playoff field:

— Busch

— Harvick

— Truex

— Keselowski

— Clint Bowyer

— Joey Logano

— Kurt Busch

— Chase Elliott

— Ryan Blaney

— Erik Jones

— Austin Dillon

— Kyle Larson

— Denny Hamlin

— Aric Almirola

— Jimmie Johnson

— Alex Bowman

And here’s the grid:

The #NASCARPlayoffs grid is set.@KyleBusch is your regular season champion. 10 weeks to settle the @NASCAR Cup Series champion. pic.twitter.com/w2mvLqEsSt — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2018

Truex enters the postseason looking to repeat as Cup champion. Of course, these will be Truex’s final 10 races as a Furniture Row Racing driver, as the Denver-based team will cease operations after this season.

Playoff racing is just around the corner, and thank goodness for that.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images