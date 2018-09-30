Nathan Eovaldi, Brock Holt ‘Confident’ As Red Sox’s Playoff Run Approaches

The Boston Red Sox’s march to the World Series is about to begin.

Boston will finish its regular season Sunday against the New York Yankees and then will prepare to face the winner of the American League Wild Card Game in the American League Division Series.

Despite suffering an 8-5 loss Saturday at Fenway Park, the Red Sox got a solid outing from right-hander Nathan Eovaldi who appears to be the favorite to be the No. 4 starter in the playoffs.

Utility-man Brock Holt also continued his recent hot streak by cranking a two-run blast late in the contest.

After the game, both players noted they feel “confident” and are in a good spot as the playoffs approach.

To hear from Eovaldi and Holt, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.