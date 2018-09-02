Nathan Eovaldi Looks To Get Boston Back In Win Column Vs. Braves

Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound Monday afternoon after rain limited his outing against the Chicago White Sox on Friday to just two innings.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander has been roughed up in his previous five outings, giving up 38 hits and 24 runs combined. He hasn’t pitched into the sixth over that stretch and has failed to pick up a win since Aug. 4.

Eovaldi will hope to avoid his fourth straight loss Monday against the Braves. Atlanta will counter with Touki Toussaint, who’s making his second Major League Baseball appearance.

NESN’s Tom Caron and Tim Wakefield previewed Eovaldi’s start Sunday, noting this is a good time for the right-hander to forget about his recent struggles. To hear what they had to say, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images