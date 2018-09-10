NBA Rumors: Devin Booker To Have Hand Surgery, Miss Start Of Suns’ Training Camp

Devin Booker’s upcoming NBA season might pick up where his last left off.

The Phoenix Suns guard will undergo surgery on his injured hand Monday, Arizona’s Sports Station’s John Gambadoro reports. The procedure likely will sideline Booker for four weeks, causing him to miss most of training camp and preseason.

The injury Booker suffered March 14 in practice caused him to miss the last 12 games. Prior to that he was a beacon of hope amid his team’s wretched season, averaging 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

In July, he signed a five-year max contract extension, which will pay him $158 million. The Suns hoped Booker, who in 2017 scored 70 points in a game against the Boston Celtics, would be the centerpiece of their roster, which also includes Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Suns will begin training camp Sept. 25, and their preseason slate will start Oct. 1. The Suns will meet the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 17 in their regular season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images