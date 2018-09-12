All That Jimmy Garoppoolo Hype? Let’s ‘Pump The Brakes,’ NFC GM Says

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers did not start the 2018 NFL season on the right foot. The young quarterback threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, in a 24-16 loss on the road Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Garoppolo’s performance wasn’t what people expected after he went on a 5-0 run to end last season as the 49ers’ starting QB to end last season, leading to a massive contract extension in the offseason.

The lackluster showing by Jimmy G, fair or not, begs the question: is he overrated? Here’s what one general manager from the NFC told Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller in a story posted Wednesday.

NFC general manager: “All the hype this summer…and there was SO MUCH of it…it’s like everyone forgot this guy threw five interceptions in his limited time last year. And the skill players out there aren’t that good. Pump the brakes on him.”

In Garoppolo’s defense, the Vikings might have the best defense in the league. As Miller also notes, Garoppolo plays the lowly Detroit Lions in Week 2, a defense that just got destroyed by New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. In fact, the 49ers don’t face another elite defense until a Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. By that time, Garoppolo could have fantastic passing stats.

While it makes sense to temper our expectations for Garoppolo a little bit, there are still plenty of reasons to believe him and the 49ers as a whole will make improvements this season despite a tough opening game.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images