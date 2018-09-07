NFL Book Author Predicts Tom Brady Won’t Finish Career With Patriots

Tom Brady is entering his 19th season with the New England Patriots, the only NFL franchise he’s known since being drafted in the sixth round in 2000. It’s hard to imagine him wearing a different uniform.

Unless you’re Mark Leibovich.

Leibovich’s new book, “Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times,” hit shelves this week, and it contains a few interesting nuggets about Brady and the Patriots. As such, WEEI.com’s Alex Reimer caught up with Leibovich, the chief national correspondent for The New York Times Magazine, this week to discuss his reporting, including his conversations with Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Reimer’s conversation with Leibovich was published Friday as a Q&A on WEEI.com, and the whole thing is worth exploring. But one interesting response from Leibovich centered around a question regarding Brady’s future with the Patriots.

Reimer asked Leibovich if he believes Brady, who said he wants to play until he’s 45, will finish his career in New England, and the author expressed doubt despite the quarterback’s legend status.

“I’m going to say ‘no.’ My prediction is ‘no,’ ” Leibovich said, per Reimer. “That’s based on nothing but my instincts, but no. I think he’s going to play in another uniform.”

It’s important to keep in mind this simply is Leibovich’s prediction — nothing more, nothing less — and that Brady is under contract through next season. But Leibovich started speaking to Brady a few years ago and has had multiple conversations with the five-time Super Bowl champion — which is more than most can say — so perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the prediction, either.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports