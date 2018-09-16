NFL Fans Are Horrified By Possibility Of Josh Gordon Joining Patriots

The New England Patriots own considerable estate inside the heads of NFL fans.
News broke late Saturday night that the Cleveland Browns reportedly plan to trade or release star receiver Josh Gordon in the coming days. And, unsurprisingly, everyone and their mother started tweeting about the possibility of the 27-year-old joining New England
Patriots fans, of course, are giddy over the thought of Gordon catching passes from Tom Brady. The same can’t be said, however, for non-Patriots supporters.
Gordon obviously would provide a huge boost to a Patriots receiving corps that, frankly, lacks talent and depth. But it’s fair to wonder whether head coach Bill Belichick would be willing to take a chance on the embattled wideout.
Gordon has been suspended multiple times for substance abuse during his NFL career. The fact he took extended time this offseason to address his mental health is encouraging, but it’s also an indicator that his issues likely aren’t entirely behind him.
Furthermore, the Browns’ willingness to cut ties with Gordon reportedly has to do with him showing up late to practice Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury at a photo shoot. To say none of these issues would fly with Belichick would be a gross understatement.
Still, the Patriots need a talented, athletic wideout to stretch the field, and Gordon certainly fits the bill.
