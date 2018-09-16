NFL Fans Are Horrified By Possibility Of Josh Gordon Joining Patriots

The New England Patriots own considerable estate inside the heads of NFL fans.

News broke late Saturday night that the Cleveland Browns reportedly plan to trade or release star receiver Josh Gordon in the coming days. And, unsurprisingly, everyone and their mother started tweeting about the possibility of the 27-year-old joining New England

Patriots fans, of course, are giddy over the thought of Gordon catching passes from Tom Brady. The same can’t be said, however, for non-Patriots supporters.

Josh Gordon is going to be either a Chief or a Patriot. That's how this goes. — Teej (@TJCarpenterShow) September 15, 2018

So help me, if the Patriots sign Josh Gordon… — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) September 15, 2018

Patriots sign Josh Gordon in 3, 2, 1… — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 15, 2018

Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon running around and winning a championship with the Patriots would be soooooooooo Browns — James Koh (@JamesDKoh) September 16, 2018

I really, really hope Josh Gordon is OK on a human level. This is such a sad story. But he's definitely going to the Patriots, isn't he? — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) September 15, 2018

If Josh Gordon ends up a Patriot the NFL is rigged! — BRGR (@CULLENBURGAR) September 15, 2018

Josh Gordon to the Patriots???👀 — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) September 16, 2018

If Josh Gordon lands with an AFC North team or the Patriots — or Jets — I will drink bleach for 1,000 days. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) September 15, 2018

The #Patriots are going to sign Josh Gordon, aren't they? — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) September 15, 2018

The Patriots are gonna have Josh Gordon and Leveon Bell next season 😭😭 — Keith James (@Keith_theWolf) September 16, 2018

I'm calling it right now… Josh Gordon is going to end up with the New England Patriots. — John R. Kampf (@JKBuckeyes) September 15, 2018

Please keep Josh Gordon all the fuck way away from the New England #Patriots. Sincerely, The entire @NFL https://t.co/9SCoUApEC8 — Battered Raiders Fan (@RaiderMaverick) September 16, 2018

Josh Gordon is going to the fucking Patriots, isn’t he. — Dolphins Douche (@DolphinsDouche) September 16, 2018

Gordon obviously would provide a huge boost to a Patriots receiving corps that, frankly, lacks talent and depth. But it’s fair to wonder whether head coach Bill Belichick would be willing to take a chance on the embattled wideout.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times for substance abuse during his NFL career. The fact he took extended time this offseason to address his mental health is encouraging, but it’s also an indicator that his issues likely aren’t entirely behind him.

Furthermore, the Browns’ willingness to cut ties with Gordon reportedly has to do with him showing up late to practice Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury at a photo shoot. To say none of these issues would fly with Belichick would be a gross understatement.

Still, the Patriots need a talented, athletic wideout to stretch the field, and Gordon certainly fits the bill.