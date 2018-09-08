NFL Odds: Patriots Host Texans As Near-Touchdown Favorites In Week 1

The New England Patriots will be aiming to extend their straight-up winning streak over Houston to eight games when they open the 2018 NFL season against the Texans on Sunday as 6.5-point favorites on the NFL Week 1 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England has dominated the Texans since they entered the NFL in 2002, posting SU wins in nine of 10 meetings, and takes a perfect 6-0 SU home record against Houston into Sunday afternoon’s Texans vs. Patriots betting matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots also return to action looking to build on an impressive run on home turf, where they have posted seven straight wins while going 6-1 against the spread, and are 24-4 SU since the beginning of the 2015 NFL campaign.

New England’s current surge includes their most recent victory over the Texans, a 36-33 victory as 13.5-point favorites in Week 3 of last season. That contest featured the first-ever meeting between Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson. Brady came out on top in the first duel between the generational stars, throwing for 378 yards and five scores, while the rookie Watson countered with a breakthrough 301-yard, two-touchdown performance.

The loss of Watson to a season-ending knee injury eventually would sink the season for the Texans, who closed out the campaign with a dismal 4-12 record. Watson had emerged as a clear favorite to earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors prior to his injury, and makes his return to the Texans helm after closing out the preseason as a +2500 wager on the odds to lead the NFL in passing yards.

With both Watson and JJ Watt back in the fold, the Texans have also made significant gains on the NFL futures, vaulting to a strong +185 bet to return to the top of the AFC South standings this season, and a respectable +2000 on the Super Bowl odds.

A three-time winner of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, Watt returns to action after being limited to just eight appearances over the past two seasons by back and leg injuries. But Watt proved to be a force in the Texans’ last visit to New England, racking up five tackles.

However, the Patriots have historically proven to be a fierce opponent at home in Week 1 matchups. New England dropped a stunning 42-27 decision to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs as 8-point home chalk in last year’s season opener, but is 14-3 SU in 17 Week 1 contests at home since 1985, avoiding consecutive defeats during that stretch.

