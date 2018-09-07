NFL Rumors: Browns Could (Once Again) Reach Out To WR Dez Bryant

Week 1 officially is underway and Dez Bryant still isn’t on an NFL roster.

The free agent wide receiver visited with the Cleveland Browns in August, but Bryant reportedly turned down the team’s offer. But don’t shut the door on a Bryant-Browns marriage just yet.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Thursday, citing a league source, talks may start back up after this week once the “vested veteran guarantee expires.”

“If the Browns signed the ninth-year pro before the first game, his entire 2018 salary would be guaranteed. After the first game, only 25 percent of the salary is guaranteed in the event he were released,” Cabot writes.

So while it certainly makes sense Cleveland didn’t want to guarantee the 29-year-old a full year’s salary, an incentive-based contract may be appealing to both the team and Bryant. Both Browns general manager John Dorsey and quarterback Tyrod Taylor have said positive things about the Oklahoma State product, expressing interest in him having him join the band in Cleveland.

It’s likely the wide receiver will have other teams reach out to him once a fully-guaranteed salary no longer is an option, and it’s no secret Bryant wants to continue his NFL career, but will the Browns offer him the best contract? Or will he wish to play for a Super Bowl contender?

That remains to be seen.

