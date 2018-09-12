NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant Telling People He’s ‘Probably’ Headed To Patriots

It looks like Dez Bryant might be trying to take a page out of LaVar Ball’s playbook.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has been searching for a new NFL team ever since the Dallas Cowboys cut him in April, and it’s been no secret that he has his eye on being Tom Brady’s new favorite weapon in New England.

Despite Bryant’s over-the-top gushing about the Patriots on social media, Bill Belichick has not seemed interested in taking a flyer on the Oklahoma State product, even with New England’s receiving corps being depleted.

That apparently hasn’t stopped Bryant from telling people that he’s most likely Foxboro bound, though. Bryant was seen at the Jay-Z and Beyonce concert in Dallas on Tuesday along with former boss Jerry Jones, and 105.3 The Fan’s Gavin Dawson reported, citing a source, that Bryant was telling people he “probably” will be headed to the Pats.

Dez and Jerry were hanging out but a source tells me he was letting other people at the concert know he's probably going to New England. #Cowboys #Patriots #Dez https://t.co/Sj2jLCKbXk — Gavin Dawson 🕉 (@gavindawson) September 12, 2018

Speak it into existence if you can, Dez.

With Julian Edelman serving a four-game PED suspension, the Patriots are strapped at receiver. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson were the only receivers to record catches during New England’s Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. Hogan and Patterson each hauled in one pass apiece, while Dorsett caught seven passes for 66 yards and a score. Tight end Rob Gronkowski also grabbed seven passes, tallying 123 yards and a score in the win.

Bryant seemed to lose a step during his last season with the Cowboys, but he still is able to make catches in traffic which is something Brady and the Patriots could use a little bit more of. New England recently added receivers Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler to the roster, so it looks like Bryant will have to be patient if he is indeed headed to Foxboro.

H/t 98.5 The Sports Hub

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images