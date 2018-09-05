NFL Rumors: Kendall Wright Among Eight Players Patriots Worked Out Wednesday

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence ahead of Week 1.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots on Wednesday hosted eight different players for tryouts, with a couple of somewhat-notable names popping up on the list.

Patriots tryouts: RB Kenjon Barner, DB Quin Blanding, RB Matthew Dayes, WR Brandon Reilly, RB Aaron Ripkowski, LB Martrell Spaight, LB Anthony Winbush, WR Kendall Wright. Team always exploring options and updating emergency lists at this time of year. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 5, 2018

Maybe the most interesting of the group is wide receiver Kendall Wright. Though it was five years ago, Wright was a 1000-yard receiver with the Tennessee Titans in 2013, reeling in 94 passes for 1,079 yards with two touchdowns. More recently, Wright played in all 16 games with the Chicago Bears last season, catching 59 passes for 614 yards with one touchdown.

His appearance, plus that of Brandon Reilly as well, likely will perk some ears given the Patriots’ lack of depth at wide receiver.

Aaron Ripkowski is another fascinating inclusion, as the fullback recently was cut by the Packers after he spent the first three years of his career with Green Bay.

For now, there are no rumors of the Patriots actively pursuing a contract with any of the above players, but it at least is something to keep an eye on with New England’s opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday looming.

