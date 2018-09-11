NFL Rumors: Patriots Don’t Appear Interested In WR Dez Bryant

The New England Patriots need help at wide receiver, and Dez Bryant remains unsigned. Sounds like a perfect marriage, right?
Well, not so fast.
With Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen now cut, the Pats are running with just four wide receivers entering Week 2 (one of which being full-time special teamer Matthew Slater). Bryant, meanwhile, is on Twitter making pretty clear he thinks he would thrive in New England.
But according to a report from NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, the Patriots’ interest in Bryant appears minimal.
Sorry, Dez.
That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but bringing in Bryant — who didn’t even take part in training camp this summer — would mean making sure he’s in good shape and able to pick up the playbook quickly.
The 29-year-old’s skill is undeniable, but it looks like the Pats aren’t interested in being the team to see if he’s still able to play at a high level.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
