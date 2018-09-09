NFL Rumors: Patriots Have Reached ‘A Compromise’ On Alex Guerrero

FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears Alex Guerrero no longer is public enemy No. 1 in Foxboro.

Guerrero reportedly has been a central figure in the alleged tension within the New England Patriots organization. But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and Guerrero’s clients, including quarterback Tom Brady, have met in the middle regarding the trainer’s access to the team.

“The potential and apparent rift that was going on with the Patriots… My understanding is no such thing exists,” Rapoport said Sunday on “Good Morning Football.” “In fact, they have reached a compromise on Alex Guerrero. Tom Brady gets to use him whenever he wants, so does Rob Gronkowski. Guerrero does have some solid access to Gillette Stadium, can go on trips although probably won’t go on nearly as many this year.

“They really just need to be kind of quiet about it, not make such a big deal, and the goal for everyone is just to make sure there is no more Alex Guerrero issue even discussed during this coming season.”

Guerrero, Brady’s trainer and business partner, reportedly was prohibited from treating any Patriots player other than the veteran quarterback at Gillette Stadium last season. These restrictions appeared to be alleviated ahead of the 2018 campaign, though, as Guerrero traveled on the team plane as New England departed for its preseason Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Don’t expect Brady to publicly address the reported “compromise” on Guerrero, however. The 41-year-old has steadfast dodged questions regarding his trainer and is making a point to not bring drama to the Patriots this season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports