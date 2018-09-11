NFL Rumors: Patriots Signing 2016 First-Round Pick Corey Coleman

The New England Patriots reportedly are trying to do something the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills couldn’t do, which really doesn’t seem that difficult.

They’re attempting to resuscitate wide receiver Corey Coleman’s career. The Patriots are signing the 2016 first-round pick to a one-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Coleman reportedly worked out for the Patriots on Monday.

Coleman was traded from the Browns to the Bills for a 2020 seventh-round pick this summer. The Bills waived Coleman earlier this month despite taking a $3.5 million dead cap hit to do so.

Coleman has 56 catches for 718 yards with five touchdowns in 19 career games with the Browns. He caught just three passes for 7 yards this preseason with the Bills.

The Patriots now have three first-round receivers on their roster, where Coleman joins Phillip Dorsett, drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and Cordarrelle Patterson, selected by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. The Patriots also have Chris Hogan and Matthew Slater at wide receiver.

The Patriots had three roster spots to fill after cutting wideouts Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen and placing running back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve Monday.

The Patriots could use another receiver and running back.