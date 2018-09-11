NFL Rumors: Patriots Signing Bennie Fowler To Fill Out Receiver Depth

One day after cutting two wide receivers, the New England Patriots reportedly are bringing two more on board.

The Patriots are signing former Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears wide receiver Bennie Fowler, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday. The Patriots also are reportedly signing wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Fowler has 56 catches for 698 yards since going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2014. He spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos before joining the Bears this offseason. He was released by Chicago on Sept. 3. Fowler was used as a special teams coverage player with the Broncos.

The Patriots opened three spots on their roster Monday, when they cut wide receivers Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen and placed running back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve. They now have one open roster spot that likely will be filled by a running back. The Patriots also could use a punt returner. McCarron handled those duties Week 1 but muffed a punt and was subsequently cut. The Patriots could use Patrick Chung, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson or Rex Burkhead in that role, but they all have limited experience. Both Fowler and Coleman have limited experience returning punts.

The Patriots now have Fowler, Coleman, Hogan, Patterson, Phillip Dorsett and special teamer Matthew Slater on their wide receiver depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images