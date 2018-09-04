NFL Rumors: Patriots Waive Receiver Amara Darboh, Bring Back O-Lineman

The New England Patriots’ roster reshuffling continued Tuesday, when they reportedly waived a wide receiver to bring in an interior offensive lineman.

The Patriots waived wideout Amara Darboh, whom they claimed Sunday, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. The Patriots also re-signed guard/center Brian Schwenke, who was spotted at practice Tuesday.

Darboh, who didn’t play in the preseason because of hip and clavicle injuries, is having surgery Tuesday, a source told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. It’s unclear if the 24-year-old will be waived with an injured designation. If he is, then he would revert to the Patriots’ injured reserve if no team claims him.

The Patriots also claimed wide receiver Chad Hansen on Sunday. The Patriots are left with Hansen, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and special-teamer Matthew Slater at receiver while Julian Edelman serves a four-game suspension that started Saturday.

New England now has eight offensive linemen in Schwenke, left tackle Trent Brown, left guard Joe Thuney, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason, right tackle Marcus Cannon, tackle LaAdrian Waddle and guard/center Ted Karras. Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia hinted at Schwenke’s signing Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images