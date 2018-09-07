NHL Players Rip Jalen Ramsey For Claiming He Could Play In NHL In Six Months

Jalen Ramsey is bold, brash and a little much at times.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback had made a number of headlines this offseason, from trashing Josh Allen, Joe Flacco and a number of other quarterbacks to calling Rob Gronkowski overrated, Ramsey has been front-and-center this summer.

While many of his boasts and proclamations are rooted in some semblance of fact, one thing he told ESPN’s Mina Kimes doesn’t hold water. Ramsey, who admittedly is a phenomenal athlete, told Kimes he could “probably crack” an NHL roster in six months if he started training.

Naturally, that didn’t sit well with a number of NHL players.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan spoke with a number of NHL players to get their feelings on Ramsey’s boast, and the reactions were about what you’d expect.

First, from St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko:

“I can bet any money in the world and there’s no chance he can play in the NHL in six months. It’s impossible. Him saying that … it de-classes our sport,” Tarasenko said.

Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel, likewise, was not pleased with Ramsey’s comment.

“I think it’s insulting to our league,” Eichel said. “For us as players, we’ve dedicated our lives to be playing in the NHL. To think after six months you could come play arguably one of the hardest sports in the world? I mean, I think it’s ridiculous he would say that. It’s ignorant.”

Then the knives came out.

Seth Jones, a defenseman for the Columbus Blue Jackets, thinks making the NHL would be the least of Ramsey’s worries if he tried to turn to hockey.

“You can’t even learn to skate in six months,” Jones said.

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane channeled his inner-Ramsey.

“I think I’d be about 1,000 percent times better at his position in six months than he’ll be at mine,” Kane said.

Put some ice on it, Jalen.

Personally, we’d love to see Ramsey try and make the NHL for the entertainment value, but he and the Jaguars are focused on avenging their loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

