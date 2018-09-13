NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson Trade Talk Increasing, Senators Want Deal Before Training Camp

Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson could be playing for a new team in the near future.

Karlsson has been the subject of NHL trade rumors for more than a year, and despite interest in him from rival teams before last season’s trade deadline and at the 2018 NHL Draft, Ottawa decided to keep him.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie provided an update on the Sens captain’s situation Thursday:

Stop me if you have heard this before — and you have — but there’s been a decided increase in Erik Karlsson trade talk over the last 24-48 hours with the obvious goal of trying to get it done before OTT hits the ice for training camp. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 13, 2018

FWIW, my sense is if Karlsson is traded today/tomorrow, it will be to a Western Conference team. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 13, 2018

The Senators need to rebuild, and trading Karlsson — arguably the league’s best defenseman when healthy — should help them get a nice package of prospects and/or draft picks.

Karlsson has only one more season on his current contract with a salary cap hit of $6.5 million. Whichever team trades for him probably would have interest in re-signing him, too — why give up great trade assets for a rental?

The 29-year-old veteran tallied 62 points (nine goals, 53 assists) in 71 games for the Senators last season. He’s posted 60-plus points in each of the last five seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images