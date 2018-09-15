Ohio State Vs. TCU Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

One of the most anticipated games in Week 3 of the 2018 college football season is No. 4 Ohio State taking on No. 15 TCU in an exciting non-conference matchup.
This game technically is being played at a neutral site, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx., but obviously this venue is a short trip from TCU and a very long one from Ohio, so the Horned Frogs should have a substantial home crowd advantage.
This game also is the final one in Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer’s three-game ban.
Here’s how and when to watch Ohio State vs. TCU:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV
