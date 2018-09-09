Packers Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes his return to action Sunday night when Green Bay welcomes its NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field for a Week 1 showdown.

Rodgers’ return from a broken collarbone has Packers fans thinking about a potential Super Bowl run. There’s plenty of optimism in Chicago, too, especially after the Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire superstar linebacker Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders last week.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Bears:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images