Patriots Injuries: Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead Active In Perfect Practice Attendance

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are healthy four days before the start of the regular season.

The Patriots had perfect practice attendance Wednesday before their Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday. All 53 players on the active roster and 10 on the practice squad stayed for the two individual sessions open to the media.

The Patriots’ first injury report will be released Wednesday afternoon. Names to watch are running backs Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister (undisclosed), right tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), defensive end Trey Flowers (undisclosed), rookie cornerback Duke Dawson (hamstring) and special teamers Matthew Slater (undisclosed) and Nate Ebner (knee), all of whom missed time during training camp and the preseason.

Michel and Burkhead now have been practicing for two weeks. The media doesn’t stay for team practice sessions, so it’s unclear if they’re still limited in practice. Their Week 1 status should become more clear after Wednesday’s injury report.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images