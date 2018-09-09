Patriots’ Jeremy Hill Shares Simple Message On Twitter After Suffering Knee Injury

Jeremy Hill’s first regular season game with the New England Patriots didn’t end the way he would’ve hoped.

The veteran running back left the Patriots’ Week 1 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday with a knee injury. After Rob Gronkowski fumbled in the third quarter, Hill collided with fullback James Develin as they attempted to tackle Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Hill paid a quick trip to the medical tent before leaving for the tunnel on his own power. He was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Following the game, Hill took to Twitter to share a simple message.

Gods Plan — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) September 9, 2018

While details remain unknown about how serious the 25-year-old’s ailment is, the Pats running back group is looking pretty depleted with he and Sony Michel sidelined.

