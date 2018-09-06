Patriots Practice Report: Duke Dawson Leaves Early; Mystery Newcomer Spotted

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots moved practice indoors Thursday, taking the field inside the Empower Field House for a non-padded walkthrough.

Every Patriots player was present at the session, as was an unidentified newcomer. This individual could have been a guest or new member of the coaching staff, but the fact he wore gloves and warmed up with the team suggested he is a player.

Based on body type, he appeared to be a wide receiver. Here’s a photo, courtesy of Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal:

This person was at practice today. Not sure if he’s a new player or just helping out the staff. pic.twitter.com/GzZwxKZZao — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 6, 2018

The Patriots’ 53-man roster and 10-man practice squad both were full entering Thursday, meaning they would need to remove a player from one of those lists to add another. While every player was spotted at practice, rookie cornerback Duke Dawson left the field shortly after warmups and was seen walking back toward Gillette Stadium with a team staffer.

Dawson, who played in New England’s first preseason game but sat out the final three, has been dealing with a hamstring injury that limited him in practice Wednesday. The Florida product was a second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Placing Dawson on injured reserve would be one way to free up a roster spot.

The Patriots will open the regular season this Sunday at home against the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com