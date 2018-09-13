Patriots Practice Report: Rex Burkhead (Concussion) Appears Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Thursday, but at least one player did not appear to be a full participant.

Running back Rex Burkhead suited up in full pads but did not take part in the few positional drills reporters were permitted to observe. Burkhead is recovering from a concussion and did not participate in practice Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.

Perfect attendance at today’s Patriots practice, including Rex Burkhead, who was listed as DNP with a concussion yesterday. Burkhead is in pads but didn’t participate in the drills we were able to watch. pic.twitter.com/ahhfM9vppF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2018

Running back Sony Michel (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring) and safety Nate Ebner (knee) all were limited in practice Wednesday. Their level of participation in Thursday’s session will be revealed once the team releases its latest injury report Thursday afternoon.

The Patriots bolstered their running back room this week by signing Kenjon Barner and adding Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad. Both were present at practice, as were recently signed wide receivers Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler.

New England is preparing to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.